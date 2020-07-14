Keesler aids USS Tripoli in COVID-19

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Kamal Marie, USS Tripoli electronics technician, verifies his information with U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Crystal Brown, 81st Dental Squadron dental support flight chief, for COVID-19 testing outside Stennis Hall at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, July 14, 2020. Airmen from Keesler AFB assisted in testing over 900 Sailors as a part of the joint and total force effort across Navy and Air Force active duty and guard installations along the Gulf Coast. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly L. Mueller)

