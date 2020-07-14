Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keesler aids USS Tripoli

    GULFPORT, MS, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Mueller 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Arielle Williams, 81st Aerospace Medicine Squadron medical technician, prepares to collect a specimen from U.S. Navy Airman Apprentice Zorya Brown, USS Tripoli aviation Professional Apprenticeship Career Track, for COVID-19 testing at the Combat Readiness Training Center in Gulfport, Mississippi, July 14, 2020. Airmen from Keesler Air Force Base assisted in testing over 900 Sailors as a part of the joint and total force effort across Navy and Air Force active duty and guard installations along the Gulf Coast. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly L. Mueller)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keesler aids USS Tripoli [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Kimberly Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

