U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Arielle Williams, 81st Aerospace Medicine Squadron medical technician, prepares to collect a specimen from U.S. Navy Airman Apprentice Zorya Brown, USS Tripoli aviation Professional Apprenticeship Career Track, for COVID-19 testing at the Combat Readiness Training Center in Gulfport, Mississippi, July 14, 2020. Airmen from Keesler Air Force Base assisted in testing over 900 Sailors as a part of the joint and total force effort across Navy and Air Force active duty and guard installations along the Gulf Coast. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly L. Mueller)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2020 16:13
|Photo ID:
|6276176
|VIRIN:
|200714-F-LS100-1096
|Resolution:
|5851x3901
|Size:
|954.47 KB
|Location:
|GULFPORT, MS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Keesler aids USS Tripoli [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Kimberly Mueller, identified by DVIDS
