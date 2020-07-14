Keesler aids USS Tripoli

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Arielle Williams, 81st Aerospace Medicine Squadron medical technician, prepares to collect a specimen from U.S. Navy Airman Apprentice Zorya Brown, USS Tripoli aviation Professional Apprenticeship Career Track, for COVID-19 testing at the Combat Readiness Training Center in Gulfport, Mississippi, July 14, 2020. Airmen from Keesler Air Force Base assisted in testing over 900 Sailors as a part of the joint and total force effort across Navy and Air Force active duty and guard installations along the Gulf Coast. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly L. Mueller)

