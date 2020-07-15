Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Sector Anchorage holds modified change of command ceremony [Image 2 of 2]

    Coast Guard Sector Anchorage holds modified change of command ceremony

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Melissa McKenzie 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    Capt. Sean MacKenzie shakes hands with Capt. Gregory Fuller, Chief of Staff Coast Guard Seventeenth District, after receiving an award during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, July 15, 2020. MacKenzie was relieved by Capt. Leanne Lusk as commanding officer of Coast Guard Sector Anchorage. Sector Anchorage is the Coast Guard’s largest sector in terms of geographic area, exercising authority in a jurisdiction extending throughout Western Alaska, the North Slope, the Aleutian Islands, and Prince William Sound. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Melissa E. F. McKenzie.

    TAGS

    Coast Guard
    Coast Guard Sector Anchorage
    Captain Leanne Lusk
    Captain Sean MacKenzie
    Captain Gregory Fuller

