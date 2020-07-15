Capt. Leanne Lusk gives remarks before relieving Capt. Sean MacKenzie as commanding officer of U.S. Coast Guard Sector Anchorage during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, July 15, 2020. Sector Anchorage is the Coast Guard’s largest sector in terms of geographic area, exercising authority in a jurisdiction extending throughout Western Alaska, the North Slope, the Aleutian Islands, and Prince William Sound. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Melissa E. F. McKenzie.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.15.2020 Date Posted: 07.15.2020 16:13 Photo ID: 6276169 VIRIN: 200715-G-MT091-644 Resolution: 7303x4339 Size: 22.42 MB Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard Sector Anchorage holds modified change of command ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Melissa McKenzie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.