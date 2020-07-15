Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Sector Anchorage holds modified change of command ceremony [Image 1 of 2]

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Melissa McKenzie 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    Capt. Leanne Lusk gives remarks before relieving Capt. Sean MacKenzie as commanding officer of U.S. Coast Guard Sector Anchorage during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, July 15, 2020. Sector Anchorage is the Coast Guard’s largest sector in terms of geographic area, exercising authority in a jurisdiction extending throughout Western Alaska, the North Slope, the Aleutian Islands, and Prince William Sound. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Melissa E. F. McKenzie.

    Coast Guard
    Coast Guard Sector Anchorage
    Capt. Leanne Lusk
    Capt. Sean MacKenzie

