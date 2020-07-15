Coast Guard Sector Anchorage holds modified change of command ceremony

Capt. Leanne Lusk gives remarks before relieving Capt. Sean MacKenzie as commanding officer of U.S. Coast Guard Sector Anchorage during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, July 15, 2020. Sector Anchorage is the Coast Guard’s largest sector in terms of geographic area, exercising authority in a jurisdiction extending throughout Western Alaska, the North Slope, the Aleutian Islands, and Prince William Sound. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Melissa E. F. McKenzie.
