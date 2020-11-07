Soldiers with Fox Company, 1st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division wait aboard a bus, July 11, at Salina Regional Airport. Three charter buses were provided to transport the unit from the airport back to Fort Riley. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michael Magallanes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.11.2020 Date Posted: 07.15.2020 16:23 Photo ID: 6276166 VIRIN: 200711-A-AR083-599 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 20.1 MB Location: SALINA, KS, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fox 1-1 Returns [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Michael Magallanes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.