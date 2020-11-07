Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Fox 1-1 Returns [Image 6 of 7]

    Fox 1-1 Returns

    SALINA, KS, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2020

    Photo by Spc. Michael Magallanes 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers with Fox Company, 1st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division wait aboard a bus, July 11, at Salina Regional Airport. Three charter buses were provided to transport the unit from the airport back to Fort Riley. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michael Magallanes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2020
    Date Posted: 07.15.2020 16:23
    Photo ID: 6276166
    VIRIN: 200711-A-AR083-599
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 20.1 MB
    Location: SALINA, KS, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fox 1-1 Returns [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Michael Magallanes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Foxtrot 1-1 Returns
    Foxtrot 1-1 Returns
    Foxtrot 1-1 Returns
    Foxtrot 1-1 Returns
    Fox 1-1 Returns
    Fox 1-1 Returns
    Fox 1-1 Returns

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Big Red One
    1st ID
    Fort Riley
    1st CAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT