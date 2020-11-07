Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fox 1-1 Returns [Image 5 of 7]

    Fox 1-1 Returns

    SALINA, KS, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2020

    Photo by Spc. Michael Magallanes 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    A Soldier with Fox Company, 1st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, disembarks a plane July 11, at Salina Regional Airport. The unit had just returned from a deployment to Afghanistan and was preparing to return to Fort Riley. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michael Magallanes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2020
    Date Posted: 07.15.2020 16:23
    Photo ID: 6276165
    VIRIN: 200711-A-AR083-592
    Resolution: 5454x3440
    Size: 19.5 MB
    Location: SALINA, KS, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fox 1-1 Returns [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Michael Magallanes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Big Red One
    1st ID
    Fort Riley

