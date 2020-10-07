Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    319th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Change of Command [Image 2 of 3]

    319th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Change of Command

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Elijaih Tiggs 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    Col. Jeremy Fields, 319th Operations Group commander, and Lt Col. Eric Inkenbrandt, 319th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron outgoing commander, both render final salutes during the 319th AMXS change of command July 10, 2020, Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. The 319 AMXS change of command was held virtually for attendees to view online. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elijaih Tiggs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2020
    Date Posted: 07.15.2020 15:02
    Photo ID: 6276054
    VIRIN: 200710-F-LG031-1111
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 27.59 MB
    Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 
    TAGS

    Grand Forks AFB
    Change of Command
    Grand Forks Air Force Base
    319th Reconnaissance Wing
    319th RW
    319th Aircraft Maintaince Squadron
    319th AMXS

