Col. Jeremy Fields, 319th Operations Group commander, and Maj. William Harrell, 319th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander, both render first salutes during the 319th AMXS change of command July 10, 2020, Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. The 319 AMXS change of command was held virtually for attendees to view online. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elijaih Tiggs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2020 Date Posted: 07.15.2020 15:02 Photo ID: 6276055 VIRIN: 200710-F-LG031-1115 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 27.15 MB Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 319th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Elijaih Tiggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.