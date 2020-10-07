Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Courageous Conversations: affecting the grass around our feet

    Courageous Conversations: affecting the grass around our feet

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Suzanna Plotnikov 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Adrian Barlow, 41st Aerial Port Squadron superintendent, gives remarks during a Courageous Conversations panel inside Mathies NCO Academy at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, July 10, 2020. Multiple panels have been established to develop racial consciousness, help uncover bias and identify other actions Keesler can take to create a culture of empowerment, diversity and inclusion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Suzie Plotnikov)

    Keesler Air Force Base
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command
    AETC

