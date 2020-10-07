Courageous Conversations: affecting the grass around our feet

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Jessica Player, Mathies NCO Academy education director, introduces the panel during a Courageous Conversations panel inside MNCOA at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, July 10, 2020. Multiple panels have been established to develop racial consciousness and help uncover bias and identify other actions Keesler can take to create a culture of empowerment, diversity and inclusion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Suzie Plotnikov)
