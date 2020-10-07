U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Jessica Player, Mathies NCO Academy education director, introduces the panel during a Courageous Conversations panel inside MNCOA at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, July 10, 2020. Multiple panels have been established to develop racial consciousness and help uncover bias and identify other actions Keesler can take to create a culture of empowerment, diversity and inclusion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Suzie Plotnikov)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2020 Date Posted: 07.15.2020 13:30 Photo ID: 6275892 VIRIN: 200710-F-BZ793-017 Resolution: 6121x4085 Size: 5.87 MB Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Courageous Conversations: affecting the grass around our feet [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Suzanna Plotnikov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.