PACIFIC OCEAN (July 13, 2020) A U.S. Navy MH-60R Seahawk, from the “Easyriders” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 37 embarked onboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97 delivers cargo to flies the past U.S. Coast Guard Medium Endurance-class Ccutter USCGC Tampa (WMEC-902), July 13, 2020. Halsey and Tampa are is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrew Langholf/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.13.2020 Date Posted: 07.15.2020 13:14 Photo ID: 6275885 VIRIN: 200713-N-FA490-2285 Resolution: 7388x4928 Size: 1.24 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 200713-N-FA490-2285 [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Andrew Langholf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.