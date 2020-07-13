Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    200713-N-FA490-2285 [Image 6 of 7]

    200713-N-FA490-2285

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.13.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Andrew Langholf 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    PACIFIC OCEAN (July 13, 2020) A U.S. Navy MH-60R Seahawk, from the “Easyriders” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 37 embarked onboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97 delivers cargo to flies the past U.S. Coast Guard Medium Endurance-class Ccutter USCGC Tampa (WMEC-902), July 13, 2020. Halsey and Tampa are is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrew Langholf/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2020
    Date Posted: 07.15.2020 13:14
    Photo ID: 6275885
    VIRIN: 200713-N-FA490-2285
    Resolution: 7388x4928
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 200713-N-FA490-2285 [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Andrew Langholf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

