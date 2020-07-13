PACIFIC OCEAN (July 13, 2020) A U.S. Navy MH-60R Seahawk, from the “Easyriders” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 37 takes off from the flightdeck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97), July 13, 2020. Halsey is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrew Langholf/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.13.2020 Date Posted: 07.15.2020 13:13 Photo ID: 6275881 VIRIN: 200713-N-FA490-1846 Resolution: 7568x5048 Size: 1.22 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 200713-N-FA490-1846 [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Andrew Langholf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.