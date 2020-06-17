Jim Bailey, 334th Training Squadron air traffic control instructor, displays a Second Air Force command chief coin inside Cody Hall at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, June 17, 2020. Bailey served in the Air Force as an air traffic controller from 1961-1966 and then at the age of 76 he earned his associate's degree so he could become an air traffic control instructor. Bailey was coined by U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. JoAnne Bass, Second Air Force command chief. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Suzie Plotnikov)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2020 Date Posted: 07.15.2020 13:02 Photo ID: 6275878 VIRIN: 200617-F-BZ793-032 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 7.52 MB Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 77-year-old ATC instructor returns to guide new Airmen [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Suzanna Plotnikov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.