77-year-old ATC instructor returns to guide new Airmen

Jim Bailey, 334th Training Squadron air traffic control instructor, poses for a photo inside Cody Hall at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, July 8, 2020. Bailey served in the Air Force as an air traffic controller from 1961-1966 and then at the age of 76 he earned his associate's degree so he could become an air traffic control instructor. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Suzie Plotnikov)

