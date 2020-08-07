Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    77-year-old ATC instructor returns to guide new Airmen

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Suzanna Plotnikov 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Jim Bailey, 334th Training Squadron air traffic control instructor, poses for a photo inside Cody Hall at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, July 8, 2020. Bailey served in the Air Force as an air traffic controller from 1961-1966 and then at the age of 76 he earned his associate's degree so he could become an air traffic control instructor. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Suzie Plotnikov)

    Keesler Air Force Base
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command
    AETC

