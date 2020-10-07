Joint Base Charleston Sparks Innovation

Palmetto Spark Innovation lab members showcase the resources the innovation lab offers at their official ribbon cutting ceremony at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., July 10, 2020. Palmetto Spark provides a safe space for JB Charleston personnel to get guidance and help in developing innovative ideas to help with day-to-day tasks. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Danielle Sukhlall)
