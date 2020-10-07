Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base Charleston Sparks Innovation [Image 1 of 2]

    Joint Base Charleston Sparks Innovation

    CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Danielle Sukhlall 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    Palmetto Spark Innovation lab members showcase the resources the innovation lab offers at their official ribbon cutting ceremony at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., July 10, 2020. Palmetto Spark provides a safe space for JB Charleston personnel to get guidance and help in developing innovative ideas to help with day-to-day tasks. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Danielle Sukhlall)

