Joint Base Charleston Sparks Innovation

Palmetto Spark Innovation lab members Senior Airman Jacob Smith, 437th Maintenance Squadron aircraft hydraulics journeyman and Airman 1st Class Brent Chrismer, 437th Maintenance Squadron aircraft hydraulics apprentice, cut the ribbon for the opening of the Palmetto Spark Innovation Cell at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., July 10, 2020. Palmetto Spark provides a safe space for Joint Base Charleston personnel to get guidance and help in developing innovative ideas to help with day-to-day tasks. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Danielle Sukhlall)

