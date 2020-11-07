Run to the border

Contractors load up earth-moving vehicles onto trucks at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, July 11, 2020. The equipment is part of a $6.5 million divestment provided to Iraqi Border Guards through the Counter-Isis Train and Equip Fund to build up security along the Iraq-Syrian border. Other materials previously presented to the Iraqi Forces included preconstructed guard towers, concertina wire, barbed wire, generators, water tanks and shower units. Coalition Forces remain united and determined in their mission to degrade and defeat Daesh. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte)

