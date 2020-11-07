Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tracking forward [Image 3 of 4]

    Tracking forward

    AL ASAD AIR BASE, IRAQ

    07.11.2020

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary Witte 

    207th Regional Support Group

    Contractors load earth-moving vehicles onto trucks at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, July 11, 2020. The equipment is part of a $6.5 million divestment provided to Iraqi Border Guards through the Counter-Isis Train and Equip Fund to build up security along the Iraq-Syrian border. Other materials previously presented to the Iraqi Forces included preconstructed guard towers, concertina wire, barbed wire, generators, water tanks and shower units. Coalition Forces remain united and determined in their mission to degrade and defeat Daesh. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2020
    Date Posted: 07.15.2020 06:34
    Photo ID: 6275461
    VIRIN: 200711-A-VX503-073
    Resolution: 5145x3430
    Size: 8.49 MB
    Location: AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ
    This work, Tracking forward [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

