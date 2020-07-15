VP-1 Flight Ops in Misawa

200715-N-RC734-1048



MISAWA, Japan (July 15, 2020) – A P-8A Poseidon, assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 1, launches from Misawa Air Base. VP-1 is currently deployed to NAF Misawa, Japan conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance and theater outreach operations within U.S. 7th Fleet (C7F) area of operations in support of Commander, Task Force 72, C7F, and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joseph M. Buliavac)

