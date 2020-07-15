Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VP-1 Flight Ops in Misawa [Image 2 of 3]

    VP-1 Flight Ops in Misawa

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.15.2020

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Joseph Buliavac 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    200715-N-RC734-1048

    MISAWA, Japan (July 15, 2020) – A P-8A Poseidon, assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 1, launches from Misawa Air Base. VP-1 is currently deployed to NAF Misawa, Japan conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance and theater outreach operations within U.S. 7th Fleet (C7F) area of operations in support of Commander, Task Force 72, C7F, and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joseph M. Buliavac)

