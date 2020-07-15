VP-1 Flight Ops in Misawa

200715-N-RC734-1031
MISAWA, Japan (July 15, 2020) – Aviation Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Jovy Bansil, a plane captain assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 1, congratulates Airman Recruit Mimi Truong, a plane captain trainee, on completing her first launch at Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa. VP-1 is currently deployed to NAF Misawa, Japan conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance and theater outreach operations within U.S. 7th Fleet (C7F) area of operations in support of Commander, Task Force 72, C7F, and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joseph M. Buliavac)
