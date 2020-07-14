Main Engine Room 2 Aboard USS Mustin

Indian Ocean (July 14, 2020) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 3rd Class Jaqueline Mondragon, from Las Vegas, Nev., repairs a light in gas turbine motor in main engine room 2 aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89). Mustin is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cody Beam)

