Indian Ocean (July 14, 2020) Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Cain Severns, from South Haven, Mich., takes readings from a low pressure air compressor in main engine room 2 aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89). Mustin is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cody Beam)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2020 Date Posted: 07.15.2020 02:43 Photo ID: 6275405 VIRIN: 200714-N-AJ005-1041 Resolution: 4452x3562 Size: 739.73 KB Location: INDIAN OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Main Engine Room 2 Aboard USS Mustin [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Cody Beam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.