U.S. Army Meets with Kuwait Air Force

U.S. Army Ltc. Paul Bailie met with members of the Kuwait Air Force during a recent facility tour in Kuwait on July 7, 2020. The tour showed aviation assets of the KAF to include Apache Helicopters. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Trevor Cullen)

