U.S. Army Meets with Kuwait Air Force

U.S. Army Ltc. Paul Bailie stands with Kuwait Air Force Ltc. Saad K. Al-Saeed during a recent facility tour in Kuwait on July 7, 2020. The tour showed aviation assets of the KAF to include Apache Helicopters. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Trevor Cullen)
