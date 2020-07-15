694th Change of Command

Col. Lester Oberg relinquishes command of the 694th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group to Col. Garry Floyd at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 15, 2020. The mission of the 694th ISRG is to provide continuous armistice indications and warnings, as well as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations in support of the Republic of Korea. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

