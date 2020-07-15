Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    694th Change of Command [Image 1 of 4]

    694th Change of Command

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    07.15.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Lester Oberg relinquishes command of the 694th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group to Col. Garry Floyd at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 15, 2020. The mission of the 694th ISRG is to provide continuous armistice indications and warnings, as well as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations in support of the Republic of Korea. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2020
    Date Posted: 07.15.2020 02:15
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    This work, 694th Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Noah Sudolcan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

