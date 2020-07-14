SAN DIEGO (July 14, 2020) Sailors aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) rest after working to control damage aboard the ship at Naval Station San Diego. On the morning of July 12, a fire was called away aboard the ship while it was moored pier side at Naval Base San Diego. Local, base, and shipboard firefighters responded to the fire. USS Bonhomme Richard is going through a maintenance availability, which began in 2018. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Russell Lindsey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2020 Date Posted: 07.15.2020 01:15 Photo ID: 6275369 VIRIN: 200714-N-BC658-1169 Resolution: 6748x4499 Size: 1.18 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors and federal San Diego firefighters fight fire aboard USS Bonhomme Richard [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.