Welcome Aboard CSG7

YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 7, 2020) Electronics Technician 2nd Class Thomas Truong, from Fountain Valley, Calif., poses for a photo at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. Truong now serves at Commander, Submarine Group Seven based in Yokosuka, Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Litzenberger)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2020 23:35
|Photo ID:
|6275343
|VIRIN:
|200707-N-IX020-872
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|811.15 KB
|Location:
|JP
|Hometown:
|FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
