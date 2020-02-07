Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Welcome Aboard CSG7

    JAPAN

    07.02.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Litzenberger 

    Commander, Submarine Group Seven

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 2, 2020) Lt. Cmdr. Christopher Kitt poses for a photo at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. Kitt now serves at Commander, Submarine Group Seven based in Yokosuka, Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Litzenberger)

    Date Taken: 07.02.2020
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Welcome Aboard CSG7 [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Ryan Litzenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

