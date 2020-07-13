ROK Army Medical Officers 'Patched' to 65th Medical Brigade

The 65th Medical Brigade Commander, Col. Dave Zimmerman, welcomed the incoming 131st cycle of Republic of Korea Army Medical Officers as part of the Integrated Service of Republic of Korea Military Health Care Personnel Program July 13 at the Brigade Headquarters building on Humphreys.

