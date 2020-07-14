ROK Army Medical Officers 'Patched' to 65th Medical Brigade

Photo By William Wight | The 65th Medical Brigade Commander, Col. Dave Zimmerman, welcomed the incoming 131st...... read more read more Photo By William Wight | The 65th Medical Brigade Commander, Col. Dave Zimmerman, welcomed the incoming 131st cycle of Republic of Korea Army Medical Officers as part of the Integrated Service of Republic of Korea Military Health Care Personnel Program July 13 at the Brigade Headquarters building on Humphreys. see less | View Image Page

The 65th Medical Brigade Commander, Col. Dave Zimmerman, welcomed the incoming 131st cycle of Republic of Korea Army Medical Officers as part of the Integrated Service of Republic of Korea Military Health Care Personnel Program July 13 at the Brigade Headquarters building on Humphreys.



As part of their welcome, the officers were "patched" to the Brigade.



The ISRMHCPP was established in 1955 to facilitate wartime coordination between the U.S. and ROK military health care support system in the event of hostilities.



ROK army officers work with their U.S. counterparts for six months, sharing expertise and increasing cultural understanding while gaining an appreciation of the U.S. military and its' health care system.



More than 500 students, including veterinarians, physicians, dentists, nurses and medical corps officers have graduated from this mutually beneficial program and gone on to serve distinguished careers in both the military and civilian sectors in the Republic of Korea.



Captains Jin Sook Cho, Se Lim Oh, Jae Young Ha, Min Ji Yu, Kyung Don Lee, Eui Hyon Song and Yong Ju Yoo all recieved their Brigade uniform patch.