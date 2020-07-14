A U.S. Marine with Headquarters Battery, 1st Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, gives orders to his troops for casualty evacuation training during a battery-wide squad competition on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, July 14, 2020. Battery leadership designed the competition to test the Marines’ physical fitness levels, improve their tactical proficiency and build unit cohesion, incorporating COVID-19 mitigation measures. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacob Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2020 21:26
|Photo ID:
|6275316
|VIRIN:
|200714-M-LK264-0012
|Resolution:
|3569x2379
|Size:
|5.45 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|5
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Headquarters Battery squad competition [Image 2 of 2], by Cpl Jacob Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
