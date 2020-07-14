Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Headquarters Battery squad competition [Image 2 of 2]

    Headquarters Battery squad competition

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Jacob Wilson 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    A U.S. Marine with Headquarters Battery, 1st Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, gives orders to his troops for casualty evacuation training during a battery-wide squad competition on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, July 14, 2020. Battery leadership designed the competition to test the Marines’ physical fitness levels, improve their tactical proficiency and build unit cohesion, incorporating COVID-19 mitigation measures. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacob Wilson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Headquarters Battery squad competition [Image 2 of 2], by Cpl Jacob Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    12th Marine Regiment
    Headquarters Battery
    1st Battalion
    Training
    1/12
    Squad Competition

