Headquarters Battery squad competition

A U.S. Marine with Headquarters Battery, 1st Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, sights in for casualty evacuation training during a battery-wide squad competition on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, July 14, 2020. Battery leadership designed the competition to test the Marines’ physical fitness levels, improve their tactical proficiency and build unit cohesion, incorporating COVID-19 mitigation measures. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacob Wilson)

