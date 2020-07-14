JBER welcomes new base commander

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Gregory Thogmartin, a chaplain assigned to the 673d Air Base Wing, gives the invocation during the 673d Air Base Wing change of command ceremony at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 14, 2020. The 673d ABW is composed of a command section, the 673d Comptroller Squadron, and four groups; the 673d Mission Support Group, the 673d Medical Group, 673d Civil Engineer Group, and the 673d Logistics Readiness Group. These are the primary organizations responsible for providing installation management functions to ensure JBER remains America's premier strategic power projection platform. The wing supports and enables three AF total-force wings, one Army brigade and 55 tenant units. The change of command ceremony was adapted to comply with COVID-19 health and safety measures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emily Farnsworth)

