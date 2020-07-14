Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    JBER welcomes new base commander [Image 4 of 10]

    JBER welcomes new base commander

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Emily Farnsworth 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. David Krumm, commander, Alaskan Command, Eleventh Air Force, North American Aerospace Defense Command Region, North American Aerospace Defense Command, speaks during the 673d Air Base Wing change of command ceremony at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 14, 2020. The 673d ABW is composed of a command section, the 673d Comptroller Squadron, and four groups; the 673d Mission Support Group, the 673d Medical Group, 673d Civil Engineer Group, and the 673d Logistics Readiness Group. These are the primary organizations responsible for providing installation management functions to ensure JBER remains America's premier strategic power projection platform. The wing supports and enables three AF total-force wings, one Army brigade and 55 tenant units. The change of command ceremony was adapted to comply with COVID-19 health and safety measures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emily Farnsworth)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2020
    Date Posted: 07.14.2020 20:01
    Photo ID: 6275261
    VIRIN: 200714-F-MJ351-1031
    Resolution: 5677x4055
    Size: 3.92 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBER welcomes new base commander [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Emily Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JBER welcomes new base commander
    JBER welcomes new base commander
    JBER welcomes new base commander
    JBER welcomes new base commander
    JBER welcomes new base commander
    JBER welcomes new base commander
    JBER welcomes new base commander
    JBER welcomes new base commander
    JBER welcomes new base commander
    JBER welcomes new base commander

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Change of command
    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson
    JBER
    673d Air Base Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT