    200415-D-PS499-4978 [Image 7 of 8]

    200415-D-PS499-4978

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2020

    Photo by Dee Crawford 

    Medical Education & Training Campus

    During the COVID-19, these Air Force dental and medical students put on their protective clothing before training on Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston ensured they adhered to the safety measures such as masks, and gloves when needed, along with social distancing guidelines handed down.
    It may make for difficult training, but their spirits are high, and they are showing care for one another, and other essential workers during this time. (Photo by Visual Information Specialist Dee Crawford/DHA, METC, J7, ITMB)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2020
    Date Posted: 07.14.2020 17:30
    Photo ID: 6274995
    VIRIN: 200415-D-PS499-4978
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.18 MB
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

