200415-D-PS499-4976

During the COVID-19, these Air Force medical students training on Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston ensured they adhered to the safety measures such as masks, and gloves when needed, along with social distancing guidelines handed down.

It may make for difficult training, but their spirits are high, and they are showing care for one another, and other essential workers during this time. (Photo by Visual Information Specialist Dee Crawford/DHA, METC, J7, ITMB)

