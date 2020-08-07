U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nicholas, right, 99th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron (ERS) aircrew flight equipment technician, assists Capt. Joshua, center 99th ERS U-2 Dragon Lady pilot, with his suit preparations at RAF Fairford, England, July 8, 2020. The U-2 aircraft assigned to the 9th Reconnaissance Wing, Beale Air Force Base, Calif., are currently deployed to RAF Fairford as part of the 99th ERS. The U.S. Air Force is engaged, postured and ready with credible force to assure, deter and defend in an increasingly complex security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Eugene Oliver)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2020 12:25
|Photo ID:
|6274538
|VIRIN:
|200708-F-VS137-1016
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|4.34 MB
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, GLS, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U-2 Dragon Lady supports U.S, NATO objectives [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
