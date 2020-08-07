Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U-2 Dragon Lady supports U.S, NATO objectives [Image 11 of 12]

    U-2 Dragon Lady supports U.S, NATO objectives

    RAF FAIRFORD, GLS, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.08.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Eugene Oliver 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Joshua, right, 99th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron (ERS) U-2 Dragon Lady pilot, climbs into the cockpit of a U-2 aircraft while Senior Airman Cynthia, 99th ERS physiology support technician, helps transport his oxygen at RAF Fairford, England, July 8, 2020. The U-2 aircraft assigned to the 9th Reconnaissance Wing, Beale Air Force Base, Calif., are currently deployed to RAF Fairford as part of the 99th ERS. The aircraft supplements a variety of missions that enhance regional and global security in support of U.S. and NATO allies and regional partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Eugene Oliver)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2020
    Date Posted: 07.14.2020 12:25
    Photo ID: 6274530
    VIRIN: 200708-F-VS137-1022
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 3.3 MB
    Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GLS, GB
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U-2 Dragon Lady supports U.S, NATO objectives [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RAF Fairford
    USAFE
    DOD
    Hangar
    England
    USEUCOM
    ISR
    Aircraft
    U-2
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    USA
    Dragon Lady
    501st Combat Support Wing
    501st CSW

