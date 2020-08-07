U.S. Air Force Capt. Joshua, right, 99th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron (ERS) U-2 Dragon Lady pilot, climbs into the cockpit of a U-2 aircraft while Senior Airman Cynthia, 99th ERS physiology support technician, helps transport his oxygen at RAF Fairford, England, July 8, 2020. The U-2 aircraft assigned to the 9th Reconnaissance Wing, Beale Air Force Base, Calif., are currently deployed to RAF Fairford as part of the 99th ERS. The aircraft supplements a variety of missions that enhance regional and global security in support of U.S. and NATO allies and regional partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Eugene Oliver)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.08.2020 Date Posted: 07.14.2020 12:25 Photo ID: 6274530 VIRIN: 200708-F-VS137-1022 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 3.3 MB Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GLS, GB Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U-2 Dragon Lady supports U.S, NATO objectives [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.