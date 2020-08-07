U.S. Air Force Capt. Joshua, right, 99th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron (ERS) U-2 Dragon Lady pilot, climbs into the cockpit of a U-2 aircraft while Senior Airman Cynthia, 99th ERS physiology support technician, helps transport his oxygen at RAF Fairford, England, July 8, 2020. The U-2 aircraft assigned to the 9th Reconnaissance Wing, Beale Air Force Base, Calif., are currently deployed to RAF Fairford as part of the 99th ERS. The aircraft supplements a variety of missions that enhance regional and global security in support of U.S. and NATO allies and regional partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Eugene Oliver)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2020 12:25
|Photo ID:
|6274530
|VIRIN:
|200708-F-VS137-1022
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|3.3 MB
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, GLS, GB
This work, U-2 Dragon Lady supports U.S, NATO objectives [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
