48th IPTS deactivates at RAF Lakenheath

U.S Air Force Col. Thomas Stamp, 48th Medical Group commander, and Lt. Col. Shawn McFarland, deactivate the 48th IPTS by covering the guidon at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, July 13, 2020. The 48th IPTS was deactivated due to the recent realignment of squadron functions and personnel across the 48th Medical Group, streamlining care for active-duty and non-active-duty patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

