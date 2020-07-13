48th IPTS deactivates at RAF Lakenheath

U.S Air Force Col. Thomas Stamp, 48th Medical Group commander, and Lt. Col. Shawn McFarland, furl the guidon during the 48th IPTS deactivation ceremony at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, July 13, 2020. As part of the recent 48th Medical Group realignment, the 48th IPTS mission and personnel merged with the 48th Surgical Operations Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

