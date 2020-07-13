Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    48th IPTS deactivates at RAF Lakenheath [Image 2 of 3]

    48th IPTS deactivates at RAF Lakenheath

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.13.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S Air Force Col. Thomas Stamp, 48th Medical Group commander, and Lt. Col. Shawn McFarland, furl the guidon during the 48th IPTS deactivation ceremony at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, July 13, 2020. As part of the recent 48th Medical Group realignment, the 48th IPTS mission and personnel merged with the 48th Surgical Operations Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2020
    Date Posted: 07.14.2020 11:24
    Photo ID: 6274456
    VIRIN: 200713-F-PW483-0021
    Resolution: 4998x3656
    Size: 10.9 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 48th IPTS deactivates at RAF Lakenheath [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    48th IPTS deactivates at RAF Lakenheath
    48th IPTS deactivates at RAF Lakenheath
    48th IPTS deactivates at RAF Lakenheath

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Airmen
    USAFE
    RAF Lakenheath
    deactivation
    Air Force
    USAF
    48th Fighter Wing
    Liberty Wing
    48 MDG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT