Civil Affairs Students Participate in Sluss-Tiller Exercise

A Soldier assigned to the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School participating in the Civil Affairs Course meets with indigenous role players during Sluss-Tiller, the culmination exercise for Civil Affairs students, near Hoffman, North Carolina June 15, 2020. The Soldiers were trained in culture, language, social sciences, civil analysis and planning in complex ambiguous environments in order to carry out Civil Affairs operations and succeed in the special operations community. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

Date Taken: 06.15.2020 Date Posted: 07.14.2020 Location: HOFFMAN, NC, US