Civil Affairs Students Participate in Sluss-Tiller Exercise

Soldiers assigned to the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School participating in the Civil Affairs Course use maps to chart movements and plan engagements during Sluss-Tiller, the culmination exercise for Civil Affairs students, at Camp Mackall, North Carolina June 15, 2020. The Soldiers were trained in culture, language, social sciences, civil analysis and planning in complex ambiguous environments in order to carry out Civil Affairs operations and succeed in the special operations community. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

