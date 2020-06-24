Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Paul Quinn - NSWCDD - USS Daniel Boone [Image 2 of 2]

    Paul Quinn - NSWCDD - USS Daniel Boone

    DAHLGREN, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division

    DAHLGREN, Va. – Paul Quinn, a Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) engineer, is pictured with his father during a Tiger Cruise aboard USS Daniel Boone (SSBN-629), a James Madison-class ballistic missile submarine, while he was on active duty in 1992. Quinn won the Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award, NSWCDD announced in July 2020. It recognizes Quinn for exceptional leadership and commitment to the Submarine Launched Ballistic Missile Program. NSWCDD Commanding Officer Capt. Casey Plew, Technical Director John Fiore, and U.S. Rep. Rob Wittman recognized Quinn with the award in the command’s Honorary Awards video program to be released in July 2020. Check the NSWCDD website for updates: https://www.navsea.navy.mil/Home/Warfare-Centers/NSWC-Dahlgren/

