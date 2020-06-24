Paul Quinn - NSWCDD - USS Daniel Boone

DAHLGREN, Va. – Paul Quinn, a Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) engineer, is pictured with his father during a Tiger Cruise aboard USS Daniel Boone (SSBN-629), a James Madison-class ballistic missile submarine, while he was on active duty in 1992. Quinn won the Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award, NSWCDD announced in July 2020. It recognizes Quinn for exceptional leadership and commitment to the Submarine Launched Ballistic Missile Program. NSWCDD Commanding Officer Capt. Casey Plew, Technical Director John Fiore, and U.S. Rep. Rob Wittman recognized Quinn with the award in the command’s Honorary Awards video program to be released in July 2020. Check the NSWCDD website for updates: https://www.navsea.navy.mil/Home/Warfare-Centers/NSWC-Dahlgren/

