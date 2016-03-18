Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Paul Quinn - SLBM Groundbreaking [Image 1 of 2]

    Paul Quinn - SLBM Groundbreaking

    DAHLGREN, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division

    DAHLGREN, Va. – Paul Quinn, a Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) engineer, right, is pictured in 2016 at a Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) groundbreaking ceremony for a new facility considered vital to the Navy's Submarine Launched Ballistic Missile (SLBM) Program. Quinn won the Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award, NSWCDD announced in July 2020. The award recognizes Quinn for exceptional leadership and commitment to the SLBM Program.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Paul Quinn - SLBM Groundbreaking [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Paul Quinn - SLBM Groundbreaking
    Paul Quinn - NSWCDD - USS Daniel Boone

    NSWC Dahlgren Division Engineer Honored for Leadership Impacting Submarine Launched Ballistic Missile Program

    TAGS

    Navy
    award
    NAVSEA
    Dahlgren
    Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division
    NSWCDD
    2020
    SLBM
    Submarine Launched Ballistic Missile
    Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award

