Paul Quinn - SLBM Groundbreaking

DAHLGREN, Va. – Paul Quinn, a Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) engineer, right, is pictured in 2016 at a Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) groundbreaking ceremony for a new facility considered vital to the Navy's Submarine Launched Ballistic Missile (SLBM) Program. Quinn won the Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award, NSWCDD announced in July 2020. The award recognizes Quinn for exceptional leadership and commitment to the SLBM Program.

