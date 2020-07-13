Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Fire [Image 4 of 7]

    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Fire

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2020

    U.S. Navy           

    200713-N-SS321-1041 SAN DIEGO (July 13, 2020) Federal firefighters and a helicopter from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 3 combat a fire aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). On the morning of July 12, a fire was called away aboard the ship while it was moored pier side at Naval Base San Diego. The fire continues to be fought into the following day. Bonhomme Richard is going through a maintenance availability, which began in 2018. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Omar Powell/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2020
    Date Posted: 07.13.2020 18:34
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Fire [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

