USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Fire

200713-N-SS321-1014 SAN DIEGO (July 13, 2020) Federal firefighters respond to a fire on board the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) at Naval Base San Diego, July 13, 2020. On the morning of July 12, a fire was called away aboard the ship while it was moored pier side at Naval Base San Diego. The fire continues to be fought into the following day. Bonhomme Richard is going through a maintenance availability, which began in 2018. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Omar Powell/Released)

