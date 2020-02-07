Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Aircrew Flight Equipment shop provides pilots with life-saving equipment. [Image 5 of 5]

    Aircrew Flight Equipment shop provides pilots with life-saving equipment.

    KLAMATH FALLS, OR, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Adam Smith 

    173rd Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman Crystal McCollough, 173rd Fighter Wing aircrew flight equipment technician, examines a flight suit connector as part of the regular post-flight equipment inspection process, at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon, July 2, 2020. After every flight, AFE technicians must inspect equipment to ensure it is flight-ready for the next mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Adam Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2020
    Date Posted: 07.13.2020 17:40
    Photo ID: 6273577
    VIRIN: 200702-Z-XE532-0005
    Resolution: 6382x4252
    Size: 12.9 MB
    Location: KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aircrew Flight Equipment shop provides pilots with life-saving equipment. [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Adam Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Aircrew Flight Equipment shop provides pilots with life-saving equipment.
    Aircrew Flight Equipment shop provides pilots with life-saving equipment.
    Aircrew Flight Equipment shop provides pilots with life-saving equipment.
    Aircrew Flight Equipment shop provides pilots with life-saving equipment.
    Aircrew Flight Equipment shop provides pilots with life-saving equipment.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    ORANG
    ANG
    AFE
    Aircrew Flight Equipment
    AETC
    173rd FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT