Aircrew Flight Equipment shop provides pilots with life-saving equipment.

U.S. Air Force Airman Crystal McCollough, 173rd Fighter Wing aircrew flight equipment technician, examines a zippered pocket on a flight suit as part of the regular post-flight equipment inspection process, at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon, July 2, 2020. After every flight, AFE technicians must inspect equipment to ensure it is flight-ready for the next mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Adam Smith)

Date Taken: 07.02.2020 Date Posted: 07.13.2020 Location: KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US