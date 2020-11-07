200711-N-N3764-0003

PACIFIC OCEAN (July 11, 2020) A rigid-hull inflatable boat (RHIB) comes alongside the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97) during a passing exercise (PASSEX) with the Ecuadorian Navy July 11, 2020. Halsey is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Naval Aircrewman 2nd Class Timothy Boos /Released)

