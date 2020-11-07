PACIFIC OCEAN (July 11, 2020) A rigid-hull inflatable boat (RHIB) comes alongside the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97) during a passing exercise (PASSEX) with the Ecuadorian Navy July 11, 2020. Halsey is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Naval Aircrewman 2nd Class Timothy Boos /Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2020 16:58
|Photo ID:
|6273506
|VIRIN:
|200711-N-N3764-0003
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 200711-N-N3764-0003 [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Anna Liesa Hussey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT