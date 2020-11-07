Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    200711-N-N3764-0003

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.11.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anna Liesa Hussey 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    PACIFIC OCEAN (July 11, 2020) A rigid-hull inflatable boat (RHIB) comes alongside the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97) during a passing exercise (PASSEX) with the Ecuadorian Navy July 11, 2020. Halsey is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Naval Aircrewman 2nd Class Timothy Boos /Released)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2020
    VIRIN: 200711-N-N3764-0003
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
